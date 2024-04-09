Delhi-NCR Open 2024: Rashid Khan's team wins Pro-Am event

The Pro-Am event of the Delhi-NCR Open 2024, played at the Noida Golf Course, was won by Delhi-based professional Rashid Khan and his team. Rashid Khan's team posted a score of 53.3 and consisted of amateurs Anil Dev, Rishi Sahai and Rajan Wadhawan.

Professional Abhinav Lohan helped his team finish second with a score of 54. Abhinav's team consisted of amateurs Simran Bajaj, Dimple Singh Kochhar and Umesh Dubey. The prize for the straightest drive on hole no. 13 was won by Amit Misra who landed it on the centre of the fairway.

The closest to the pin contest on hole no. 3 was won by Ms. Nyra Singh whose shot landed 11 feet from the hole. The closest to the pin on hole no. 10 was won by Neehar Gurwani whose shot landed five feet from the hole.

The prize for the longest drive on hole no. 9 was won by Raj Kumar Bishnoi who landed his drive at a distance of 316 yards. The tournament, in its sixth edition, will feature some of the top Indian professionals such as 2024 Indian Open runner-up Veer Ahlawat, SSP Chawrasia, Ajeetesh Sandhu, former champion Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Aman Raj and defending champion Gaurav Pratap Singh, as well as other former champions Udayan Mane and Honey Baisoya.

Besides Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas, Rashid Khan, Gaurav Pratap Singh and Honey Baisoya, the other leading golfers from the Delhi-NCR region participating in the event include Sachin Baisoya, Shamim Khan, Abhinav Lohan and Amardeep Malik, to name a few. The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Andorra's Kevin Esteve Rigaill as well as rookies including PGTI Qualifying School winner Matias Dominguez of Chile, Nepal's Subash Tamang, Italy's Michele Ortolani and Czechia's Stepan Danek.

The three amateurs in the field - Simarjeet Singh, Vinamra Anand and Raj Singh - are from the Noida Golf Course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)