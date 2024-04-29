Left Menu

"Neither direction nor vision left in Congress": Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation

"There is neither direction nor vision left in Congress. One after another, Congress is making wrong decisions. Decisions that are leading Congress towards a complete downfall. 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi' ( 'When destruction is near, the mind behaves foolishly'). This is why Congress is in decline. That's why all good people are leaving Congress," Chouhan said.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 10:03 IST
"Neither direction nor vision left in Congress": Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Vidisha Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized the Congress party over Arvinder Singh Lovely's resignation, saying that the party has lost both direction and vision. "There is neither direction nor vision left in Congress. They are making wrong decisions that will eventually lead them to destruction. That's why all good people have left the Congress...," Chouhan told reporters on Sunday after a public meeting in Gwalior.

"I was in Gwalior and I will visit again on May 2. Today, I visited Gwalior and Morena, there is a Modi wave everywhere. The support for the BJP is not just a wave, it's a storm. In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP will win all 29 seats," Chouhan said. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from his post on April 28.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of leveling false, fabricated, and malafide corruption charges against the Congress party. Despite that, the party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter. Lovely was appointed to the post in August 2023.

In his letter to the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Lovely said that all unanimous decisions taken by the Senior Delhi Congress leaders have been unilaterally vetoed by the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge). "Since my appointment as DPCC President, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed me to make any senior appointments in the DPCC. My request for the appointment of a veteran leader as Media head of DPCC was blatantly rejected. To date, the AICC General Secretary (Delhi In-charge) has not allowed the DPCC to appoint all Block presidents in the city. Resultantly more than 150 blocks in Delhi do not presently have a Block President," he said.

Morena and Gwalior will vote on May 7 in the Phase 3. Elections for the Gwalior and Morena Lok Sabha Constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted on May 7 in the third phase. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024