Left Menu

Tennis-Alcaraz withdraws from Monte Carlo with injury

"I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play," Alcaraz posted on social media. "I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year." Italian Sonego, who lost in the second qualifying round to Roberto Bautista Agut, has been handed a second chance as a lucky loser, and will play Auguer-Aliassime who defeated another Italian, Luca Nardi in the first round.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:20 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz withdraws from Monte Carlo with injury

Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Monte Carlo Masters due to a forearm injury, the Spanish number three seed said on Tuesday, with his place in the second round going to Lorenzo Sonego. Alcaraz, who successfully defended his Indian Wells title last month before losing to Grigor Dimitrov in the Miami Open quarter-finals, was due to face Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alcaraz may also have an eye on his preparation ahead of the French Open, which begins on May 20. "I have been working in Monte Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play," Alcaraz posted on social media.

"I was really looking forward to playing… See you next year." Italian Sonego, who lost in the second qualifying round to Roberto Bautista Agut, has been handed a second chance as a lucky loser, and will play Auguer-Aliassime who defeated another Italian, Luca Nardi in the first round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024