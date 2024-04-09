PCB recalls five players for West Indies white-ball series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday recalled five women cricketers to the white-ball squads as the National Women's Selection Committee, led by Saleem Jaffar, announced 16-member ODI and T20I squads against the West Indies women's team. "The three ODIs - part of ICC Women's Championship 2022-25 - will be played between April 18 and 23, while the five T20Is will take place from April 26 to May 3. All eight matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi," PCB said in an official statement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sidra Nawaz and Ayesha Zafar are two experienced players who earned a recall to the T20I squad. The other three players who returned to the T20I team were Gull Feroza, Rameen Shamim, and Tuba Hassan. Tuba was also added to the ODI team for the series.

Leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima was rested to aid with her rehabilitation from minor injuries suffered in a vehicle accident last week. Senior player Bismah Maroof, who was injured in the same accident, has been named to both squads but will be selected following a fitness test next week. "Five players in the squads return due to their performances in the domestic tournament and the good skills they demonstrated in the camp," chief selector Saleem Jaffar said in a statement by PCB.

"The series against the West Indies is important for us as the ODIs are part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25. We are aiming to secure maximum points in the series, taking advantage of our home conditions, to enhance our chances for direct qualification for next year's ICC Women's ODI World Cup," Jaffar added. "The series against the West Indies also presents an opportunity for the players to showcase their skills and secure berths for next month's England tour. The ongoing domestic one-day tournament continues to provide chances to players not involved in the series against the West Indies to produce strong performances and stake claims for places in the England series," the chief selector said.

ODI squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (subject to fitness), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar. T20I squad: Nida Dar (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof (subject to fitness), Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani. (ANI)

