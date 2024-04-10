Left Menu

Ancelotti reaches milestone with 200th Champions League coaching appearance

Carlo Ancelotti made his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League as Real Madrid hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the competitions quarterfinals on Tuesday.The 64-year-old Italian is the coach with the most appearances in the European tournament.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 10-04-2024 09:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 09:08 IST
Ancelotti reaches milestone with 200th Champions League coaching appearance
  • Country:
  • Spain

Carlo Ancelotti made his 200th appearance as a coach in the Champions League as Real Madrid hosted Manchester City in the first leg of the competition's quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old Italian is the coach with the most appearances in the European tournament. He also is the coach with the most titles (four) and victories (114).

It was the 59th game as Madrid coach for Ancelotti, who is in his 21st Champions League season.

Two of his titles came with the Spanish club — in 2014 and 2022. The other two were won with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007.

Man City coach Pep Guardiola entered the match at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with the second most Champions League victories as a coach, with 109 wins in 167 appearances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024