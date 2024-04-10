Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Trial for NHL players in Canada case won't start before next season

The sexual assault case against five players from Canada's 2018 World Juniors hockey team -- four of whom started the 2023-24 season on NHL rosters -- won't go to trial before the start of next season. The attorneys for the players appeared virtually before a judge in London, Ontario, on Tuesday, largely for scheduling purposes. TSN reported the lawyers were ordered to file pretrial motions prior to Oct. 23, and the court set hearings pertaining to the motions on the calendar for Nov. 25, setting aside 15 days.

Reports: Orioles calling up No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday

The future is set to arrive for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles are calling up No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday night.

Golf-Scheffler only ever wanted to play golf but says the sport does not define him

Scottie Scheffler says golf is just something he does but will not define him even though the world number one is doing it better than anyone else. Unassuming and thoughtful, Scheffler is more than the sum of pars, birdies and bogeys on his scorecard but coming into this week's Masters he has been the definition of golfing excellence.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin sets NHL record in Caps' victory

Alex Ovechkin set an NHL record by reaching 30 goals for an 18th season as the visiting Washington Capitals topped the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Tuesday night. Dylan Strome reached the 300-point mark by scoring the Capitals' opening goal. Ovechkin broke the mark previously held by Mike Gartner, who had 17 career 30-goal seasons.

MLB roundup: Shea Langeliers' 3 home run game boosts A's

Shea Langeliers hit three home runs, including a two-run blast in the top of the ninth inning that gave the Oakland A's their third consecutive victory, 4-3 over the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday. It was the first three-homer game of Langeliers' career and the first by an Oakland player since Jordan Diaz hit three at Yankee Stadium on May 9, 2023.

Iowa's Caitlin Clark wins second consecutive Wooden Award

Record-breaking Iowa star Caitlin Clark continued to collect awards in streaks on Tuesday as she won the John R. Wooden Award as the most outstanding women's college basketball player for the second consecutive season. Clark was named the Naismith National Player of the Year last week before her Hawkeyes played in the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four. Iowa defeated UConn in the semifinals before losing in the title game for the second straight year as South Carolina completed an undefeated championship season.

John Calipari confirms exit to Kentucky fans: 'Time for us to step away'

John Calipari bid farewell to Kentucky in a video posted to social media on Tuesday. Saying he was "indebted forever" to the players he's coached at Kentucky since 2009, Calipari declared it was time for the program to hear a new voice.

UConn finishes No. 1 after second straight championship

UConn claimed the No. 1 spot in the final Associated Press Top 25 men's basketball poll after clinching its second straight NCAA Tournament championship. The Huskies (37-3) received all 58 first-place votes following Monday night's 75-60 win against Purdue (34-5), who finished the 2023-24 season at No. 2.

NBA roundup: Anthony Edwards leads Wolves over Wizards

Anthony Edwards scored a career-high 51 points on 17-for-29 shooting from the field, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 130-121 win over the visiting Washington Wizards on Tuesday. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 23 off the bench for Minnesota, which has won four of its past five games. Rudy Gobert collected 19 points and 16 rebounds and Mike Conley scored 15 points.

NCAA ratings up despite second-lowest audience for title game

Viewership was up 3 percent over last year for all rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but repeat champion UConn's victory over Purdue in the title game Monday didn't come close to the record-setting audience for the women's championship a day earlier. The women's basketball final, with the undefeated South Carolina women topping Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark, outdrew the men for the first time with an all-time high of 18.87 million watching Sunday afternoon on ABC and ESPN.

