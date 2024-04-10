Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:54 IST
Mumbai girl Anandi wins bronze medal in Open Skiff EuroChallenge sailing competition
  • Country:
  • India

India's 15-year-old Anandi Nandan Chandavarkar won a bronze medal in the mixed gender category and secured first place in the U-17 girls' division in the Open Skiff EuroChallenge sailing event held in Italy which featured 130 competitors for U-15 and U-17 age groups.

The competition was held from April 5 to 7 at the Circolo Vela Arco on Garda Trentino and nearly 200 sailors from 10 countries participated in the competition, which serves as a prologue to the World Championship to be held from July 28 to August 2.

''These wins validate the hard work I have put into my sport, the gateway to my enthusiasm for the sport,'' Anandi said in a media release.

Anandi, who had bagged a second consecutive gold medal at the Phuket King's Cup Regatta in Thailand last year, will now focus on preparing for the Open Skiff Nationals event in New Zealand.

''Her commitment and perseverance have been rewarded, and I firmly believe she will continue to excel in her future endeavours,'' Anandi's coach Dipesh Nerpagare said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

