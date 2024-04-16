Olympics-Paris 2024 Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:51 IST
The torch for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was lit in ancient Olympia in a traditional ceremony on Tuesday, marking the final stretch of the seven-year preparations for the Games' start on July 26.
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of high priestess, lit the torch using a backup flame instead of a parabolic mirror due to cloudy skies for the start of a relay in Greece and France. It will culminate with the lighting of the Olympic flame in the French capital at the opening ceremony.
