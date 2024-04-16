Left Menu

Despite weather glitch, the Paris Olympics flame is lit at the Greek cradle of ancient games

Updated: 16-04-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:14 IST
The flame that is to burn at the Paris Olympics has been kindled at the site of the ancient games in southern Greece.

Cloudy skies frustrated Tuesday's efforts to produce the flame in the customary fashion, when an actress dressed as an ancient Greek priestess uses the sun to ignite a silver torch.

Instead, a backup flame was used that had been lit on the same spot Monday, during the final rehearsal.

The flame will next be carried from the ruined temples and sports grounds of Ancient Olympia by a relay of torchbearers. The 11-day journey through Greece culminates with the handover in Athens to Paris 2024 organizers.

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

