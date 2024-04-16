Left Menu

Narine's ton powers KKR to 223/6 against RR

Sunil Narine smashed a whirlwind century to single-handedly power Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 223 for six against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Brief Scores Kolkata Knight Riders 223 for 6 in 20 overs Sunil Narine 109 Avesh Khan 235.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 21:42 IST
Narine's ton powers KKR to 223/6 against RR
  • Country:
  • India

Sunil Narine smashed a whirlwind century to single-handedly power Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 223 for six against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday. Sent into bat, Narine smashed 109 off just 56 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and six hits over the fence to guide KKR to the score. Besides Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 30 off 18 balls for KKR. Towards the end, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 9-ball 20. Avesh Khan (2/35) and Kuldeep Sen (2/46) shared four wickets between them for RR. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 223 for 6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 109; Avesh Khan 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024