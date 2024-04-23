"It is a matter of great honour": Harbinder Singh on being honoured with Padma Shri

After being honoured with the Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the former Indian hockey captain Harbinder Singh expressed happiness saying, it was a great honour for him. While speaking to ANI, Harbinder said that he was "very happy" after receiving the fourth-highest civilian award.

"I played three Olympics, won a gold medal in 1964 Tokyo, a bronze medal in 1968 Mexico and also a bronze medal in 1972 Munich. It is a matter of great honour for me that I am getting the Padma Shri award because this is the fourth-highest civilian award. So I am very happy," Harbinder said. Harbinder Singh, a former hockey player for India and an international-level coach was also honoured with the Padma Shri award for his distinguished service to the sport. In field hockey, he won gold in the 1964 Olympics with the Indian team and secured bronze medals in the 1968 Mexico and 1972 Munich Olympics.

Indian para swimmer Satyendra Singh Lohia, who was also honoured with the Padma Shri award expressed happiness, saying this will send a positive message. "So far I have won 27 medals for my state...It is not only me who has been honoured. My thinking has been honoured, my passion has been honoured and this will send a positive message...," Lohia said.

Padma Shri was conferred upon the para-swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia by President Murmu. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri Awards for the year 2024 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards. Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)