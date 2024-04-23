Left Menu

Soccer-FA Cup final to kick off as usual at 3pm, in relief for travelling fans

The May 25 final will see the two sides from Manchester - 200 miles north of the capital - face off at London's Wembley Stadium for the second year in a row. "This kickoff time was agreed with the clubs, local authority, members of the Safety Advisory Group and broadcasters," the FA said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 16:45 IST
Soccer-FA Cup final to kick off as usual at 3pm, in relief for travelling fans

The FA Cup 2023-24 final between holders Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 3pm local time, the English FA said on Tuesday, in welcome news for travelling fans who often struggle with late kickoffs. The May 25 final will see the two sides from Manchester - 200 miles north of the capital - face off at London's Wembley Stadium for the second year in a row.

"This kickoff time was agreed with the clubs, local authority, members of the Safety Advisory Group and broadcasters," the FA said in a statement. City, who beat United 2-1 to win the trophy last year, defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-finals while United gave up a 3-0 lead in the last 20 minutes before eventually beating Coventry City on penalties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024