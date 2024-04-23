Soccer-FA Cup final to kick off as usual at 3pm, in relief for travelling fans

The FA Cup 2023-24 final between holders Manchester City and Manchester United will kick off at 3pm local time, the English FA said on Tuesday, in welcome news for travelling fans who often struggle with late kickoffs. The May 25 final will see the two sides from Manchester - 200 miles north of the capital - face off at London's Wembley Stadium for the second year in a row.

"This kickoff time was agreed with the clubs, local authority, members of the Safety Advisory Group and broadcasters," the FA said in a statement. City, who beat United 2-1 to win the trophy last year, defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the semi-finals while United gave up a 3-0 lead in the last 20 minutes before eventually beating Coventry City on penalties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)