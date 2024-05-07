Thiago Silva to Make Emotional Return to Fluminense After Chelsea Farewell
The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League the following year.The defender was in Brazils squad for the last four World Cups. He also won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa Amrica with the national team.Silva is expected to join Fluminense once Brazils transfer window reopens in July.
Veteran defender Thiago Silva will return to Brazilian club Fluminense after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season. The 39-year-old Silva said last week he was not extending his contract with Chelsea and Fluminense announced Tuesday that the center back is joining on a free transfer. The defending Copa Libertadores champion posted a picture of Silva wearing a Fluminense shirt on social media with the text: "The monster is back." Silva played for Fluminense between 2006 and 2008. He left for AC Milan in 2009, and three years later joined Paris Saint-German. The Brazilian joined Chelsea in 2020 and won the Champions League the following year.
The defender was in Brazil's squad for the last four World Cups. He also won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2019 Copa América with the national team.
Silva is expected to join Fluminense once Brazil's transfer window reopens in July.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-India's Jaiswal sends timely reminder ahead of T20 World Cup
IAEA Presents Report on Nuclear Energy to G20 under Brazilian Presidency
"It would be massive for us as group": Ireland captain Laura Delany eyes berth in T20 World Cup
Indian Football Team to Hold Preparatory Camp in Bhubaneswar for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Entertainment News Roundup: Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' is a love letter to stunt performers; Brazilian DJ Alok infuses his dance music with indigenous songs and more