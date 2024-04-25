Cycling-Welshman Thomas to lead Ineos challenge at Giro d'Italia

Last year's Giro d'Italia runner-up Geraint Thomas will lead the Ineos Grenadiers team at the race which starts next month, the British outfit said on Thursday. Former Tour de France winner Thomas, 37, heads an experienced squad that he said will adopt an aggressive approach to the year's first Grand Tour.

"The core is the same as last year's Giro team, with some great additions for this year," the Welshman said. "We have spent a lot of time together at training camp; we know what we need to do and are all feeling super motivated to get the job done and deliver."

Thomas, who finished only 14 seconds behind winner Primoz Roglic last year, will be supported in the GC battle by Dutchman Thymen Arensman, who was sixth overall last year and will again play a key role in the mountain stages. Fellow Briton Ben Swift will serve as road captain while Italy's Filippo Ganna will be favourite to win the two individual time trials in the 21-stage race.

American Magnus Sheffield, 22, will make his Grand Tour debut while Norwegian newcomer Tobias Foss will ride his first Grand Tour for the team since riding for Jumbo-Visma. Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez, stage winner in 2020, will also add depth in the mountains.

"We've selected a strong, versatile lineup for this year's Giro which will enable us to race the way we love," said Director of Racing Steve Cummings. "It will be three long weeks of full gas, hard racing and we know where we need to put the pressure on and where we will be able to fight for opportunities.

"In Geraint, we have one of the most experienced riders in the peloton to lead the charge to Rome." Thomas said he has had a slower build-up this season as he plans to ride the Giro and Tour de France.

The Giro starts in Turin on May 4 and finishes in Rome on May 26.

