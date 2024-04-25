Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy - lawyer

Boris Becker will be discharged from bankruptcy in Britain, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after the German tennis star agreed a settlement with some of his creditors. The 56-year-old, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was declared bankrupt in 2017 with total debts of around 50 million pounds ($62.4 million).

Becker, who won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17, was subsequently found guilty of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after a trial in a London court. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years in 2022 and deported from Britain later that year. He is banned from returning until June 2025.

People are usually automatically discharged from bankruptcy after a year, though Becker's discharge was suspended by an insolvency judge in 2018. But Becker applied to lift the suspension, which his lawyer said was granted by a judge on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)