Boris Becker to be discharged from bankruptcy - lawyer
Boris Becker will be discharged from bankruptcy in Britain, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after the German tennis star agreed a settlement with some of his creditors. But Becker applied to lift the suspension, which his lawyer said was granted by a judge on Tuesday.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Boris Becker will be discharged from bankruptcy in Britain, his lawyer said on Wednesday, after the German tennis star agreed a settlement with some of his creditors. The 56-year-old, a six-times Grand Slam champion, was declared bankrupt in 2017 with total debts of around 50 million pounds ($62.4 million).
Becker, who won his first Wimbledon final in 1985 aged 17, was subsequently found guilty of hiding hundreds of thousands of pounds of assets after a trial in a London court. He was jailed for two-and-a-half years in 2022 and deported from Britain later that year. He is banned from returning until June 2025.
People are usually automatically discharged from bankruptcy after a year, though Becker's discharge was suspended by an insolvency judge in 2018. But Becker applied to lift the suspension, which his lawyer said was granted by a judge on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Boris Becker
- Wimbledon
- German
- Britain
- Grand Slam
- Becker
ALSO READ
Legal pressures mount on German policymakers to cut aid to Israel
German 2-year bond yield hits 4-month high after strong US inflation
German builders demand billions in subsidies to stem housing crisis
German, Iranian foreign ministers discussed Middle East tensions, says Berlin
German bond yield hits four-month high as traders await ECB