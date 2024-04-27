Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Olympics-Paris organisers receive flame in Athens ahead of relay

Paris 2024 Olympics organisers on Friday received the Games' flame in a handover ceremony in Athens ahead of a 68-day torch relay that will end with the opening ceremony on July 26. The flame arrived at the central Athens' Panathenaic stadium, site of the first modern Olympics in 1896, after an 11-day relay across Greece and following the lighting in ancient Olympia last week.

Tennis-Nadal wishes he could play long enough for his son to remember him on court

Rafa Nadal said he would love to keep playing long enough for his son to remember him on court, though the 22-time Grand Slam champion concedes time is not on his side. The 37-year-old Spaniard, who has said he expects to retire after the 2024 season, returned to competition in Brisbane in January after almost a year sidelined with a hip flexor injury.

Back in comfort zone, Magic look to even series with Cavs

The Orlando Magic hope for more home-court dominance in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the best-of-seven set Saturday afternoon. After being limited to 83 and 86 points in series-opening losses at Cleveland, the Magic regained their offensive footing on their home floor Thursday night, shooting 51.1 percent in a 121-83 romp that narrowed their series deficit to 2-1.

Athletics-USATF to expand maternity benefits

USA Track & Field (USATF) is expanding maternity benefits for athletes, the national governing body said on Thursday, offering more support for women returning to elite level competition. Athletes currently receive stipends and insurance for one year after a pregnancy ends through the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), so long as they intend to return to top-level competition.

Baseball-Ohtani homers as jilted Blue Jays fans fume

Shohei Ohtani finally landed in Toronto on Friday, but wearing Los Angeles Dodgers blue nearly five months after crushing the dreams of Blue Jays fans, who had high hopes their team was about to sign the Japanese two-way superstar. A capacity crowd at the Rogers Centre wasted no time letting Ohtani know how they felt about being jilted, while the Dodgers' $700 million man let them know what they missed out on, blasting a solo home run in his first at bat that took much of the bite out the jeers that had greeted him.

J.D. Martinez expected to debut Friday for Mets

J.D. Martinez is expected to make his long-awaited New York Mets debut on Friday when the team opens a seven-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals. Signed to a one-year, reported $12 million contract on March 23, Martinez wasn't in spring training with the Mets. He needed time to prepare for the season, then dealt with a back issue.

MLB roundup: Bryce Harper back, homers in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper returned from a three-day paternity leave and belted a two-run homer to lead the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Thursday. Starter Zack Wheeler (2-3) allowed one hit over six shutout innings to record the win for the Phillies, who earned a split of the four-game series with their second shutout in four days. Wheeler struck out eight and walked four in recording his second straight win.

Athletics-American Coleman believes Bolt's 100m record could fall soon

American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that Usain Bolt's 100-metres record of 9.58 seconds that has stood for 15 years is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it. "It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it's a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen," Coleman told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's Shanghai Diamond League meet.

Home and 'hungry,' Pacers seeking series lead over Giannis-less Bucks

Pascal Siakam's blistering start to the postseason has enabled the upstart Indiana Pacers to wrest home-court advantage from the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam will look to remain hot on Friday when the sixth-seeded Pacers welcome the third-seeded Bucks to Indianapolis for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

NBA roundup: Sixers trip Knicks behind Joel Embiid's 50

Joel Embiid set a playoff career high with 50 points to lift host Philadelphia past the New York Knicks 125-114 on Thursday, cutting the 76ers' deficit in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series to 2-1. Embiid shot 13 of 19 from the field and 19 of 21 from the free-throw line.

