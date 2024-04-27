Left Menu

Arijit Singh lends "magical voice" to Sonu Sood's 'Fateh'

Arijit has also added "magic" to Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' with his voice

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:53 IST
Singer Arijit Singh (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arijit Singh has a varied repertoire that transcends genres - romantic tracks to soulful renditions to energetic numbers - and the versatile singer has lent his voice to a large number of Bollywood songs. Arijit has also added "magic" to Sonu Sood's directorial debut 'Fateh' with his voice. Recently, Sonu took to Instagram and shared this update about the song while extending best wishes to Arijit on his birthday.

"Thanks for giving your magical voice for FATEH. I promise you it's going to be this year's biggest. @arijitsingh," he wrote. In March, Sonu shared the film's teaser which began with the caption, 'Never underestimate a nobody.' It then leans into a voiceover where Sonu Sood, who plays the titular character, is heard having a conversation with another person where he corrects that he did not kill 40 people on March 19, but 50.

"You will never find those 10 bodies," he added menacingly. 'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. Fateh is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

In an earlier statement, Sonu Sood talked about Fateh. "The story piqued my interest. It is one of the most crucial subjects that need our attention. As soon as I read the script, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. I am extremely excited to bring this thought-provoking story to the audience," he said. Jacqueline Fernandez is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

