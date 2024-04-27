Sports News Roundup: Baseball-Ohtani homers as jilted Blue Jays fans fume; Tennis-Nadal excited by prospect of partnering Alcaraz at Paris Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers drop Bucks in OT

Tyrese Haliburton converted a three-point play with 1.6 seconds left in overtime, lifting the Indiana Pacers to a 121-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Indianapolis. Haliburton gained separation after using a nifty crossover on Patrick Beverley before sinking a shot from the foul line. He added a free throw to complete his 18-point, 16-assist, 10-rebound performance and overcome a scintillating 42-point effort by Milwaukee's Khris Middleton.

Back in comfort zone, Magic look to even series with Cavs

The Orlando Magic hope for more home-court dominance in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the best-of-seven set Saturday afternoon. After being limited to 83 and 86 points in series-opening losses at Cleveland, the Magic regained their offensive footing on their home floor Thursday night, shooting 51.1 percent in a 121-83 romp that narrowed their series deficit to 2-1.

Athletics-USATF to expand maternity benefits

USA Track & Field (USATF) is expanding maternity benefits for athletes, the national governing body said on Thursday, offering more support for women returning to elite level competition. Athletes currently receive stipends and insurance for one year after a pregnancy ends through the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), so long as they intend to return to top-level competition.

Baseball-Ohtani homers as jilted Blue Jays fans fume

Shohei Ohtani finally landed in Toronto on Friday, but wearing Los Angeles Dodgers blue nearly five months after crushing the dreams of Blue Jays fans, who had high hopes their team was about to sign the Japanese two-way superstar. A capacity crowd at the Rogers Centre wasted no time letting Ohtani know how they felt about being jilted, while the Dodgers' $700 million man let them know what they missed out on, blasting a solo home run in his first at bat that took much of the bite out the jeers that had greeted him.

Tennis-Nadal excited by prospect of partnering Alcaraz at Paris Olympics

Rafa Nadal said it would be exciting to partner fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics this year and the 22-times singles Grand Slam champion hoped they can enter some doubles tournaments in the build-up to the Games. Singles world number three Alcaraz said previously he would like to play at the Olympics alongside his 37-year-old idol, who expects to bring the curtains down on his glittering but injury-plagued career this year.

J.D. Martinez expected to debut Friday for Mets

J.D. Martinez is expected to make his long-awaited New York Mets debut on Friday when the team opens a seven-game homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals. Signed to a one-year, reported $12 million contract on March 23, Martinez wasn't in spring training with the Mets. He needed time to prepare for the season, then dealt with a back issue.

NHL roundup: Avs rally past Jets with 5 goals in 3rd

Nathan MacKinnon and Valeri Nichushkin scored power-play goals 2:28 apart early in a five-goal third period, and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Winnipeg Jets 6-2 in Game 3 of their first-round series in Denver on Friday night. Colorado took a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference quarterfinal series, with Game 4 in Denver on Sunday afternoon.

MLB roundup: Bryce Harper back, homers in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper returned from a three-day paternity leave and belted a two-run homer to lead the visiting Philadelphia Phillies past the Cincinnati Reds 5-0 on Thursday. Starter Zack Wheeler (2-3) allowed one hit over six shutout innings to record the win for the Phillies, who earned a split of the four-game series with their second shutout in four days. Wheeler struck out eight and walked four in recording his second straight win.

Athletics-American Coleman believes Bolt's 100m record could fall soon

American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that Usain Bolt's 100-metres record of 9.58 seconds that has stood for 15 years is within reach and said there are several athletes fast enough to break it. "It seems like the times being run, 9.58 is obviously an extraordinary time but honestly I feel like it's a lot of guys who are competing today who are not that far off, if the track gods see fit for it to happen," Coleman told reporters on Friday ahead of Saturday's Shanghai Diamond League meet.

Home and 'hungry,' Pacers seeking series lead over Giannis-less Bucks

Pascal Siakam's blistering start to the postseason has enabled the upstart Indiana Pacers to wrest home-court advantage from the Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam will look to remain hot on Friday when the sixth-seeded Pacers welcome the third-seeded Bucks to Indianapolis for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

