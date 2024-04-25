Left Menu

**Maharashtra Dominates Season 2 of Prime Table Tennis with 56 Players**

56 Maharashtra players join eight teams in Prime Table Tennis season 2. The league includes athletes from across the state and has signed a five-year agreement with the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association. Top players in the men's and women's categories include Deepit Patil, Shruti Amrute, Chinmaya Somaiya, and Shreya Deshpande.

Updated: 25-04-2024 17:36 IST
As many as 56 players from Maharashtra will be a part of eight different teams for the second season of Prime Table Tennis (PTT), to be held on April 27 and 28.

While the first season focused only on players from the Thane District Table Tennis Association, the second season will feature top athletes from across Maharashtra.

PTT has also signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association, the league said in a release.

The players selected for the second season through an auction held last November include Deepit Patil, Chinmaya Somaiya and Siddhesh Pande as the top three buys in the men's category.

The women's category had Shruti Amrute, Shreya Deshpande and Samruddhi Kulkarni getting the highest bids.

