Li stunned by Chaliha, India crush Canada 4-1 in Uber Cup

India's women's badminton team made a strong start at the Uber Cup, defeating Canada 4-1. Ashmita Chaliha upset Michelle Li in the opening singles, while Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra and Isharani Baruah won their doubles matches. Anmol Kharb sealed the win in the fifth match.

PTI | Chengdu | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
Ashmita Chaliha produced an inspired show to stun higher-ranked Michelle Li as the Indian women's team notched up a clinical 4-1 win over Canada to make a positive start in the Uber Cup tournament here on Saturday.

The left-handed Chaliha, ranked 53rd, showed great mental resolve and tenacity as she outwitted world no. 25 Li, a gold and silver medallist at the 2014 and 2022 Commonwealth Games, 26-24 24-22 in a 42-minute opening singles clash.

Chaliha, who was part of India's maiden Asia Team Championships win in February, took over the leadership role in the absence of the top guns including P V Sindhu and delivered against Li, who is on a comeback trail after undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear on her right knee last August.

Young women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra, who had claimed the senior national championships title last December, then beat Catherine Choi and Jeslyn Chow 21-12 21-10 to put India 2-0 ahead.

Isharani Baruah defeated Wen Yu Zhang 21-13 21-12 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.

In the second women's doubles, Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker went down 19-21 15-21 to Canada's Jackie Dent and Crystal before national champion Anmol Kharb beat Eliana Zhang 21-15 21-11 in the fifth and final match to complete the comfortable win.

Bigger clashes lie ahead for the young Indian side as it will face Singapore and China on Sunday and Tuesday respectively in Group A.

In Thomas Cup, India will begin their title defence against Thailand later in the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

