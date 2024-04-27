Left Menu

Motorcycling-Home-hero Marquez seizes pole at Spanish GP

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and championship leader Jorge Martin in a wet qualifying session on Saturday. But starting on pole position, the target is to finish on the podium," Marquez said.

Reuters | Jerez | Updated: 27-04-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 15:57 IST
Motorcycling-Home-hero Marquez seizes pole at Spanish GP
  • Country:
  • Spain

Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Marco Bezzecchi of VR46 Racing and championship leader Jorge Martin in a wet qualifying session on Saturday. This is the 31-year-old's first pole with the satellite Ducati team Gresini Racing, having switched from Honda ahead of this season. It also takes his overall career pole haul to 93, with the previous pole coming at the Portuguese GP in March last year.

"Super happy especially because its the first pole position with Gresini... Step-by-step I have more and more confidence. So, yeah, we have to keep the focus... But starting on pole position, the target is to finish on the podium," Marquez said. Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia finished seventh at the Circuito de Jerez.

Spanish rookie Pedro Acosta, 19, looked on course to grab a fairytale pole but was bumped out after a late crash in Q2. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider will start 10th on Sunday. The sprint will take place later on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024