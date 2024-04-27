Left Menu

Liverpool step closer to appointing Arne Slot as new manager after compensation deal reached with Feyenoord

Arne Slot took a big step closer to becoming Liverpools manager after the Premier League club reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros USD 11.7 million in compensation.British and Dutch media reported that the clubs reached a verbal agreement on the compensation package, clearing the way for the 45-year-old Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp after this season.While British media pegged the compensation around 11 million euros, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said the figure could surpass 13 million euros.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:10 IST
Liverpool step closer to appointing Arne Slot as new manager after compensation deal reached with Feyenoord
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Arne Slot took a big step closer to becoming Liverpool's manager after the Premier League club reportedly agreed to pay Feyenoord about 11 million euros (USD 11.7 million) in compensation.

British and Dutch media reported that the clubs reached a verbal agreement on the compensation package, clearing the way for the 45-year-old Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp after this season.

While British media pegged the compensation around 11 million euros, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf said the figure could surpass 13 million euros. Slot has two years left on his contract with the Rotterdam club.

Klopp is leaving Liverpool after more than eight years in which he has won a full set of trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

Neither club has commented. With the compensation package agreed, Liverpool can now negotiate contract terms with Slot.

On Friday, Klopp described the Anfield post as the "best job in the world." He said he liked Slot's style of soccer but has not been involved in the search process.

"If he's the solution I'm more than happy,'' Klopp said. "It's not up to me to judge these things, but it all sounds really good to me." Slot delivered the Dutch league title last season and the Dutch Cup this year at Feyenoord.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024