Delhi Capitals Outplay Mumbai Indians in IPL Encounter

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Mohammad Nabi b Chawla 84 Abishek Porel c Ishan Kishan b Mohammad Nabi 36 Shai Hope c Tilak Varma b Wood 41 Rishabh Pant c Sharma b Bumrah 29 Tristan Stubbs not out 48 Axar Patel not out 11 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8 Total: 9For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-127, 3-180, 4-235 Bowling: Luke Wood 4-0-68-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-35-1, Nuwan Thushara 4-0-56-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-41-0, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-20-1. MORE

