Delhi Capitals Outplay Mumbai Indians in IPL Encounter

Delhi Capitals amassed 257 in the IPL match against Mumbai Indians, with Fraser-McGurk scoring 84. Extras totaled 8, while Wood conceded 68 runs, and Bumrah allowed 35.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 17:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians here on Saturday. Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk c Mohammad Nabi b Chawla 84 Abishek Porel c Ishan Kishan b Mohammad Nabi 36 Shai Hope c Tilak Varma b Wood 41 Rishabh Pant c Sharma b Bumrah 29 Tristan Stubbs not out 48 Axar Patel not out 11 Extras: (LB-1, NB-1, W-6) 8 Total: 9For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 257 Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-127, 3-180, 4-235 Bowling: Luke Wood 4-0-68-1, Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-35-1, Nuwan Thushara 4-0-56-0, Piyush Chawla 4-0-36-1, Hardik Pandya 2-0-41-0, Mohammad Nabi 2-0-20-1. MORE

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

