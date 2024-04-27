Athletics-Kenya's Wanyonyi sets road mile world record in Herzogenaurach
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Saturday set a road mile world record at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, finishing with a time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds. Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League.
The 19-year-old broke the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler in October. Kessler, who also ran on Saturday, finished second with a time of 3:56.1. Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League.
