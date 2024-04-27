Athletics-Kenya's Wanyonyi sets road mile world record in Herzogenaurach

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Saturday set a road mile world record at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, finishing with a time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds. The race was Wanyonyi's competitive debut in the men's mile category.

The 19-year-old broke the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler in October. Kessler, who also ran on Saturday, finished second with a time of 3:56.1. Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League.

