Athletics-Kenya's Wanyonyi sets road mile world record in Herzogenaurach

Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Saturday set a road mile world record at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, finishing with a time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds. Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:33 IST
Kenya's Emmanuel Wanyonyi on Saturday set a road mile world record at the Road to Records event in Herzogenaurach, Germany, finishing with a time of three minutes and 54.5 seconds. The race was Wanyonyi's competitive debut in the men's mile category.

The 19-year-old broke the previous record of 3:56.13 set by American Hobbs Kessler in October. Kessler, who also ran on Saturday, finished second with a time of 3:56.1. Wanyonyi, who specialises in 800 metres, won silver at last year's World Athletics Championships in Budapest, before winning gold at the 2023 Diamond League.

