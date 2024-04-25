Left Menu

BHP Group makes $38.8 bln play for Anglo American, copper in focus

BHP Group said it made an offer to buy London-listed miner Anglo American, valuing its share capital at 31.1 billion pounds ($38.84 billion), a deal that would create the world's biggest copper miner with around 10% of global output.

BHP, the world's largest listed miner, will offer Anglo American shareholders 25.08 pounds per share, including 4.86 pounds apiece in Anglo Platinum shares and 3.40 apiece in Kumba shares, it said in a statement on Thursday. Anglo American earlier in the day said it had received an unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional combination proposal from BHP, which it was currently reviewing.

If the deal goes through, it would give BHP access to more copper, one of the most sought-after metals for the clean energy transition, and potash, which are its key strategic commodities, as well as more coking coal in Australia. ($1 = 0.8006 pounds)

