Indian athletes shine at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships

The Indian team won 10 silver and nine bronze medals this time. On Saturday, the Indian team started its medal rush through high hurdler Unnathi Ayyappa who won bronze in womens 100m hurdles with a time of 13.65 seconds. Ekta Dey clinched silver with a time of 1649.70 seconds, while Sunita Devi won bronze.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:35 IST
Indian athletes shine at Asian U-20 Athletics Championships
  • India

The Indian contingent continued to impress at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Dubai on Saturday and took their medal tally to 25 including six gold.

India won 19 medals in the previous edition held in Yecheon, South Korea in 2023. The Indian team won 10 silver and nine bronze medals this time. Promising pole vaulter Dev Meena won the 19th medal for the Indian team, a bronze, in the men's pole vault event that concluded late on Friday night. He scaled a height of 5.10m. On Saturday, the Indian team started its medal rush through high hurdler Unnathi Ayyappa who won bronze in women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.65 seconds. Sabita Toppo finished seventh with a time of 14.49 seconds. Gaurav Bhaskar Bhosale sprinted home to clinch silver in the men's 3,000m. His time was 8:31.20s. Vikas Kumar Bind added bronze to the team's tally with a time of 8:33.00s. The Indian athletes continued to excel in the women's 5,000m track race. Ekta Dey clinched silver with a time of 16:49.70 seconds, while Sunita Devi won bronze. She clocked 16:52.54 seconds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

