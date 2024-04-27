Left Menu

Aditi survives cut at JM Eagle Championship in Los Angeles

27-04-2024
Aditi survives cut at JM Eagle Championship in Los Angeles
Aditi Ashok had four birdies in her round of 1-under 70 as she made the cut at the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship. Aditi, who shot 73 in the first round is now 1-over and Tied-45.

In the second round Aditi had four birdies but also dropped a double bogey on the 10th and a bogey on the sixth. Her four birdies came on fourth, seventh, ninth and the 14th.

Grace Kim opened a four-stroke lead shooting a 5-under 66 in tricky afternoon conditions at Wilshire Country Club.

After an opening 64, the 23-year-old Australian Kim had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey to get to 12-under 130 for two rounds.

Maja Stark was second after a 69, also in the afternoon. The Swede finished second last week in Texas in The Chevron Championship, two strokes behind top-ranked Nelly Korda in the first major of the year.

Korda withdrew Monday, a day after her fifth straight victory.

Defending champion Hannah Green of Australia shot a 69 to join Germany's Esther Henseleit (68) at 6 under. Denmark's Kristine Pedersen (67) and American Auston Kim (71) were 5 under, and Rose Zhang (69) topped the group at 4 under.

