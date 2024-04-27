Nadal, Sinner, and Swiatek Advance at Madrid Open; Nadal Defeats De Minaur

Rafael Nadal has not played his last match before his home fans.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion beat Alex de Minaur 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the second round of the Madrid Open on Saturday, avenging a loss to the Australian less than two weeks ago.

Nadal was cheered on by Spanish King Felipe VI, Zinedine Zidane and a raucous crowd that packed the Caja Magica to see what will most likely be the tennis great's last tournament in Spain.

The 37-year-old Nadal was playing just his fourth competitive match since his latest injury layoff. Decimated by injuries in recent years, he has said this is most likely his farewell year on the tour.

The 11th-ranked De Minaur beat Nadal 7-5, 6-1 just 11 days before in Barcelona, where the Spaniard returned to the courts for the first time in more than three months. Nadal looked much better this time around.

"I have been through some very difficult months when there were moments when I didn't see the reason to continue, but I had the dream of experiencing feelings like this again and above all at home," Nadal said. "It was incredible." Nadal's ultimate goal is to be competitive one last time at next month's French Open, where he is a record 14-time champion.

TOP SEEDS ADVANCE Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek brushed aside their first opponents.

Sinner downed fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-0, 6-3 in the second round to improve to 5-0 against his countryman. The Australian Open champion had a first-round bye.

"I know Lorenzo quite well. We have a good friendship off the court, we play Davis Cup together, we practice a lot together," Sinner said. "He didn't play at his best. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season." Sinner will next face Jordan Thompson or Pavel Kotov. He is chasing his fourth title of the season after winning at Melbourne Park and in Rotterdam and Miami — all hard-court events. Just one of his 13 career titles has come on clay, in 2022 at the Croatia Open.

Swiatek, likewise, made quick work of Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 to reach the women's last 16.

The top-ranked Swiatek, who lost last year's final to Aryna Sabalenka, improved her record this season to 26-4. She will next face Sara Sorribes Tormo on Monday after the Spaniard ousted Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Swiatek is preparing to make a run for a third consecutive title at the French Open next month. She is a three-time champion at Roland Garros (2020, 22, '23). The Madrid Open is the only major European clay tournament the Pole has yet to win.

Fifth-seeded Maria Sakkari ended Sloane Stephens' seven-match winning run by 6-1, 6-3.

Ninth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko beat Argentine qualifier Maria Lourdes Carle 6-3, 6-3.

TSITSIPAS UPSET On the men's side, Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

The seventh-ranked Tsitsipas fell to Monteiro, ranked 118th, after having run up a 10-1 record on clay going into the match. Tsitsipas won Monte Carlo this month before reaching the final of Barcelona last week.

"I had a very good opponent on the other side of the net," Tsitsipas said. "He was coming up with great shots and punishing me every single time I played short." Sebastian Korda and Jiri Lehecka also advanced.

