Left Menu

Soccer-Holders Barca beat Chelsea to reach Champions League final

It was the second season in a row that Barca had beaten Chelsea 2-1 in the semi-final and was a blow to home coach Hayes who is leaving Chelsea to manage the U.S. national team after 14 years in charge. Her hugely successful side have never won the Champions League, reaching the final only once, in 2021 when they were thrashed 4-0 -- again by Barcelona.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 00:32 IST
Soccer-Holders Barca beat Chelsea to reach Champions League final

Holders Barcelona battled into the final of the women's Champions League, overturning a first-leg 1-0 deficit to beat Emma Hayes's 10-woman Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg at a sold-out Stamford Bridge on Saturday. It was the second season in a row that Barca had beaten Chelsea 2-1 in the semi-final and was a blow to home coach Hayes who is leaving Chelsea to manage the U.S. national team after 14 years in charge.

Her hugely successful side have never won the Champions League, reaching the final only once, in 2021 when they were thrashed 4-0 -- again by Barcelona. The Catalan side, who have won the title twice in the last three years, went ahead in the 26th minute when Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati found space on the edge of the box and sidestepped Niamh Charles. Her shot took a deflection off Kadeisha Buchanan into the net.

The goal, after sustained pressure at high tempo from the visitors, cancelled out Erin Cuthbert's strike a week ago in Barcelona. "A little bit lucky but sometimes you have to shoot in the box and you never know," Bonmati told DAZN.

Bonmati's goal meant she became the joint all-time top scorer in the Women's Champions League for Barcelona, tied with Alexia Putellas on 21 goals. It was her fifth in 10 European games. Chelsea, who had sold out Stamford Bridge for the first time for a women's game, reacted straight away, pushing forward and creating chances for Lauren James and Catarina Macario.

Sjoeke Nuksen also hit the post in the 57th minute for Chelsea. But moments later, as rain lashed southwest London, Buchanan was sent off after being shown a second yellow for a rash challenge on Salma Paralluelo.

Fridolina Rolfo finally sank home hopes when she put Barca ahead 2-1 on aggregate from the penalty spot in the 74th minute after Chelsea's nemesis Bonmati was fouled by Ashley Lawrence. "It's amazing, another final," Bonmati said as her team mates danced and sang in the rain in front of the travelling fans. "It wasn't easy because we had a tough team in front of us. We had to sweat our T-shirts to achieve it. I'm proud of my team and let's go in for another final."

Barca will meet either Olympique Lyonnais or Paris St Germain, who play their semi-final on Sunday, in the final in Bilbao on May 25.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024