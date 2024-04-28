Left Menu

Olympic Qualification Championship: Maheshwari leads qualification heading into final day

Maheshwari Chauhan's two-day tally of 98, which includes three perfect rounds, was one more than three others, notably Francisca Chadid (already a quota winner) of Chile, the dangerous Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan and Victoria Larsson of Sweden

ANI | Updated: 28-04-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 13:52 IST
Olympic Qualification Championship: Maheshwari leads qualification heading into final day
Maheshwari Chauhan in action during Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Maheshwari Chauhan shot two perfect rounds of 25, to head into the final day of the women's Skeet competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Final Olympic Qualification Championship Shotgun in Doha, in the top spot. The top six qualify for the finals on Sunday, which will follow one final round of qualification. There are two Paris Olympic quota places up for grabs in the event. Maheshwari's two-day tally of 98, which includes three perfect rounds, was one more than three others, notably Francisca Chadid (already a quota winner) of Chile, the dangerous Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan and Victoria Larsson of Sweden.

Teammates Areeba Khan (92) and Ganemat Sekhon (91) were in the 25th and 32nd spots respectively. In the men's Skeet, the fourth round was still in progress, with Angad Bajwa having shot rounds of 23 and 25 on the day for a tally of 93, which placed him down in the 78th spot currently. Mairaj Ahmad Khan's final round was in progress but he could at best match Angad's tally. Sheeraz Sheikh was yet to begin his final round.

India so far has two Paris quotas in Skeet, one each in the men's and women's events. India have thus far won a record 20 Paris Olympic quota places in Shooting, including a maximum of eight each in the rifle and pistol disciplines and four in Shotgun.

After the Doha event, Shooters also have one final chance to qualify through the world ranking spots available. (ANI)

