Left Menu

Kenyan Runners Dominate TCS World 10K: Mwaniki and Kasait Triumph

The 17-year-old Hagos Eyob who clocked an impressive 2839 came third.In the international elite womens section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptais event record of 3035 looked in danger.However, Kasait finished on top of the podium clocking 3056.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:06 IST
Kenyan Runners Dominate TCS World 10K: Mwaniki and Kasait Triumph

Kenya's Peter Mwaniki and Lilian Kasait decimated the field to bag the men's and women's titles respectively in the 16th TCS World 10K here on Sunday. Mwaniki, who maintained his lead from the start, finished strongly with a time of 28:15, while compatriot Hillary Chepkwony (28:33) finished second. The 17-year-old Hagos Eyob who clocked an impressive 28:39 came third.

In the international elite women's section, Kasait powered ahead and Irene Chaptai's event record of 30:35 looked in danger.

However, Kasait finished on top of the podium clocking 30:56. Emmaculate Achol (31:17) and Lemlem Hailu (31:23) finished second and third respectively.

Both Mwaniki and Kasait got richer by USD 26000. In the Indian elite athletes race, Kiran Matre clinched the first position and broke the event record with a timing of 29:32. The previous record stood in the name of Suresh Kumar, 29:49 created in 2015. Ranjeet Kumar Patel (29:35) and Dharmendra (29:45) came second and third respectively. In the corresponding women's category, event record holder Sanjivani bagged the top place with a time of 34:03.

She was closely followed by Lilli Das (34:13) at second while Preenu Yadav finished third at 34:24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
2
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
3
Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excellence in Enterprise IT

Circular Computing and Total IT Global Forge Partnership to Drive ESG Excell...

 India
4
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024