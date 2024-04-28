GT Match's Momentum Shifts as Hardik Pandya Seals Win with Unstoppable 200
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-04-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 17:22 IST
Gujarat Titans posted 200 for 3 in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Sunday.
Sai Sudharsan (84 not out) and M Shahrukh Khan (58) struck fifties to take GT to the 200-run mark after being invited to bat.
For RCB, Swapnil Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket apiece.
Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 84 not out, M Shahrukh Khan 58; Swapnil Singh 1/23).
