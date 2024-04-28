Inter Milan Conquers Italy, Secures Serie A Title with Triumph over Torino
Inter Milan clinched the Serie A title with a 2-0 home win over Torino. Inter threw coach Inzaghi into the air and celebrated with an open-air bus parade. Calhanoglu's second-half goals secured the victory, extending their lead over AC Milan to 19 points. Inter's 20th Italian league title was sealed with a memorable derby win over Milan.
Inter Milan celebrated its Serie A title following a 2-0 home win over Torino on Sunday.
Inter players threw coach Simone Inzaghi into the air on the San Siro pitch before a scheduled open-air bus parade from the stadium to Milan's cathedral.
Hakan Calhanoglu scored two second-half goals to extend Inter's advantage to 19 points over second-place AC Milan, which was held to a 0-0 draw by third-place Juventus on Saturday.
Inter clinched its 20th Italian league title on Monday in memorable fashion with a derby victory over city rival Milan.
