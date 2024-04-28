Left Menu

Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes T-50th in LPGA

Indian Golfer Aditi Ashok Finishes T-50th in LPGA
Aditi Ashok closed in a disappointing manner with a double bogey and a bogey on the final two holes of her third round and slipped to T-50 at the LPGA Tour's JM Eagle LA Championship.

The Indian star has had a modest season so far on the LPGA in 2024.

Overall, Aditi had four birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. It was the second double bogey of the week for the Indian, who had double bogeyed the 10th a day earlier.

Grace Kim stumbled to a 5-over 76 but still held on to a share of the lead at the Wilshire Country Club.

Four strokes ahead entering the day after rounds of 64 and 66, Kim was tied with fellow Australian Hannah Green, the defending champion who saved par with a 12-footer on the par-3 18th for a 70. They were at 7-under 206.

There were three players in tied third and it included Maja Stark, playing alongside Kim in the final group. Stark bogeyed the 18th for a 73. The Swede was one shot behind Jin Hee Im of South Korean, who had a back-nine 30 in a 63 for the best round of the day and Germany's Esther Henseleit (71).

Kim bogeyed the par-5 second hole and had a double bogey on the par-3 fourth. She also dropped shots on the par-4 10th and 16th holes.

Stark finished second last week outside Houston in The Chevron Championship.

