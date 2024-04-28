Left Menu

Alcaraz Powers Through Madrid, Showcasing Dominant Return From Injury

No. 3-ranked Alcaraz is trying to become the first player to win three straight Madrid Open titles. He will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, his opponent in last years final in Madrid.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 28-04-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 22:14 IST
Two-time defending champions Carlos Alcaraz cruised past Thiago Seyboth Wild in the third round of the Madrid Open on Sunday, earning another comfortable victory in his return from injury.

Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-3 for his second straight victory in his first tournament after skipping Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of an arm injury. The second-seeded Alcaraz had made his debut at the tournament with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Alexander Shevchenko. No. 3-ranked Alcaraz is trying to become the first player to win three straight Madrid Open titles. He will next face Jan-Lennard Struff, his opponent in last year's final in Madrid.

