Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:55 PM EDT on Sunday, April 29

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

BASKETBALL Sunday's NBA playoff games: (all times Eastern) G4: New York at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. G4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. G4: Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. G4: Minnesota at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m. Monday's NBA playoff previews: G4: Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. G4: Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. G5: L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m. - - Bucks' Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokoumpo out for Game 4 Milwaukee Bucks stars Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo officially have been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday in Indianapolis. BASKETBALL-NBA-MIL-LILLARD-ANTETOKOUNMPO, Field Level Media - - Knicks C Mitchell Robinson ruled out vs. 76ers New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has been ruled out for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the host Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday due to a sprained left ankle. BASKETBALL-NBA-NYK-ROBINSON, Field Level Media - - Ivy League star Kaitlyn Chen transferring to UConn Former Ivy League Player of the Year Kaitlyn Chen is transferring from Princeton to UConn. BASKETBALL-WNCAAB-UCONN-PRIN-CHEN - - - - FOOTBALL Sunday's UFL games: St. Louis at D.C., noon Michigan at Memphis, 3 p.m. - - Top 10 prospects eligible for the 2025 NFL Draft The backlog of players with COVID eligibility is finally coming to a close and the last of the super seniors are ready to turn pro. That means the 2025 draft class should bring superior depth with quality talent available deep into the third day of next year's NFL draft.. FOOTBALL-NFL-2025-DRAFT, Field Level Media - - Jags picking up options for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne The Jacksonville Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year options for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-OPTIONS, Field Level Media - - Bills sign reinstated WR Quintez Cephus The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver Quintez Cephus, recently reinstated from a gambling suspension. FOOTBALL-NFL-BUF-CEPHUS, Field Level Media - - Report: Eagles giving former 1st-round pick John Ross tryout Former first-round pick John Ross reportedly is attempting a comeback to his NFL career. Arguably best known for being selected one pick ahead of Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft, Ross will participate in rookie minicamp with the Philadelphia Eagles on a tryout basis, NFL Network reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-PHI-ROSS, Field Level Media - - - - HOCKEY Sunday's NHL playoff games: G4: Winnipeg at Colorado, 2:30 p.m. G4: Vancouver at Nashville, 5 p.m. G4: N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m. G4: Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. Monday's NHL playoff previews: G5: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. G4: Dallas at Vegas, 9:30 p.m. - -

Jets D Brenden Dillon ruled out vs. Avalanche HOCKEY-NHL-WPG-DILLON, Field Level Media - - - - BASEBALL Sunday's MLB games: Cleveland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Houston vs. Colorado in Mexico City, 4:05 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Monday's MLB previews: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. St. Louis at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. - - Marlins OF Avisail Garcia (hamstring) lands on IL The Miami Marlins placed right fielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-ROSTER-MOVES, Field Level Media - - - - GOLF Sunday's coverage: LIV Golf Adelaide PGA -- Zurich Classic of New Orleans Champions -- Mitsubishi Electric Classic LPGA -- JM Eagle LA Championship - - - - SOCCER Sunday's NWSL coverage: Racing Louisville at NJ/NY Gotham, 5 p.m. - - - - TENNIS Sunday's coverage: ATP -- Madrid WTA -- Madrid - - - - MOTORSPORTS Sunday's coverage: Alabama Indy Grand Prix, 1 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series at Dover, 2 p.m. - - - - ESPORTS Sunday's events: Dota -- ESL One Birmingham CS:GO -- ESL Pro League Season 19 at Saint Julian's, Malta Call of Duty League Stage 3 Major qualifiers - - - -

