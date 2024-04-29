Soccer-The week in Asian football

Talking points from the week in Asian football:

CENTRAL COAST ONE POINT AWAY FROM PREMIERSHIP Central Coast Mariners only need to draw with Adelaide United on Wednesday in their final game of the regular season to claim the A-League Premiership after they beat Newcastle Jets 3-1 at the weekend.

Goals from Harrison Steele and Ryan Edmondson in the final eight minutes sealed the points for Central Coast, who trail Wellington Phoenix by one point but have a game in hand. Central Coast and Wellington have qualified for the end-of-season championship playoffs along with Melbourne Victory, Sydney FC, Macarthur FC and Melbourne City.

TEIXEIRA EARNS SHENHUA A POINT IN SHANGHAI DERBY Joao Teixeira's 90th minute equaliser earned Shanghai Shenhua a 1-1 draw with defending champions Shanghai Port on Saturday to extend their lead in the Chinese Super League to two points.

Teixeira cancelled out Gustavo's 59th minute opener for the hosts. Second-placed Chendu Rongcheng lost 1-0 to Shandong Taishan. Shanghai Port remain third, five points behind Shenhua but with a game in hand. CEREZO TOP IN JAPAN AFTER CEARA SCORES BRACE

Brazilian striker Leo Ceara struck twice in the second half to give Cerezo Osaka a 2-2 draw with Yokohama F Marinos. The point against Harry Kewell's side took Cerezo to the top of the league on goal difference after Machida Zelvia lost 2-0 to Jubilo Iwata.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima dropped to third when they were held 2-2 by Kawasaki Frontale, their third draw in a row. GIMCHEON DOWN GANGWON TO GO ONE POINT CLEAR IN SOUTH KOREA

Lee Jung-min's last minute winner earned Gimcheon Sangmu a 1-0 victory over Gangwon FC, moving them one point clear of Pohang Steelers at the top of the Korean top flight. Pohang slipped to second after a 0-0 draw with Incheon United while Ulsan Hyundai bounced back from their Asian Champions League exit with a 3-1 win over Jeju United to sit third, two points behind the leaders with a game in hand.

AL-HILAL RETAIN NINE-POINT LEAD WITH WIN OVER AL-FATEH Al-Hilal, who were dumped out of the Asian Champions League last week, continued their domestic dominance by defeating Al-Fateh 3-1 to retain their nine-point lead in the Saudi Pro League.

Goals from Michael, Ruben Neves and Ali A-Bulayhi secured the three points for Jorge Jesus' side, who continue to lead Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr, who beat Al-Khaleej 1-0. YOKOHAMA TO FACE AL-AIN IN ASIAN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Japan's Yokohama F Marinos will take on Al-Ain from the United Arab Emirates in next month's Asian Champions League final after wins over Ulsan Hyundai from South Korea and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal respectively. Marinos needed a penalty shoot-out to move past Ulsan after a 3-3 aggregate draw while Al-Ain held on to record a 5-4 aggregate win despite losing 2-1 in the second leg in Riyadh on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)