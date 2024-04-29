Left Menu

"We felt chasing was our best chance but ...": SRH skipper Cummins after 78-run loss to CSK

Cummins' hard hitters faltered for the second time in row as none of them could kept going while chasing massive 213 set by CSK, losing by 78 runs at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 10:01 IST
"We felt chasing was our best chance but ...": SRH skipper Cummins after 78-run loss to CSK
Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's 78-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Pat Cummins said that the team felt chasing was their best chance to win since the wicket was playing really well. Cummins' hard hitters faltered for the second time in row as none of them could kept going while chasing massive 213 set by CSK, losing by 78 runs at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday.

Cummins said during the post-match presentation said, "We thought chasing was our best chance to win but unfortunately, it did not come off tonight. I thought they obviously batted well but with our batting lineup, the wicket was playing pretty well, so I thought we had a good chance. I think we are pretty happy with how the batting lineup is going. Nothing went right for us today but everyone in that lineup has won a game for us at some point this season. It is definitely dewy now, but it was pretty dewy in the first innings as well. It is only a couple of games lost, so we will look to bounce back quickly." Coming to the match, half-centuries from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (98 in 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes), Daryl Mitchell (52 in 32 balls, with seven fours and a six) and a fine cameo by Shivam Dube (39* in 20 balls, with a four and four sixes) powered CSK to 212/3 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase of 213, only Aiden Markram (32 in 26 balls, with four boundaries) and Heinrich Klaasen (20 in 21 balls, with a six) could touch the 20-run mark. They were skittled out for 134 in 18.5 overs, with Tushar Deshpande (4/27), Matheesha Pathirana (2/17) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/19) being the pick of the bowlers. Gaikwad took home the 'Player of the Match' award for his knock.

CSK is at number three with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points. SRH is at the fourth spot with five wins and four losses, giving them 10 points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

