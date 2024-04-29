Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers cruise to series win over Royals

Tarik Skubal pitched seven strong innings, Wenceel Perez blasted his first career home run and the host Detroit Tigers defeated the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. Skubal (4-0) limited the Royals to one run, four hits and one walk while striking out six. Shelby Miller tossed a scoreless inning before Jason Foley escaped a jam for his ninth save.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge, Yankees ride 7-run inning to win

Aaron Judge homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win. Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer with two outs in the first. With the game tied 4-4, Judge walked to open the sixth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2). Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Crew chief Andy Fletcher later said that interference should have been called on Judge.

Clippers F Kawhi Leonard ruled out of Game 4 vs. Mavericks

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of Sunday's Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series versus the Dallas Mavericks due to inflammation in his right knee. Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank made the announcement on Leonard, who had nine points in 25 minutes during Los Angeles' 101-90 setback in Game 3 on Friday. The Clippers trail 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Athletics-Lyles sees room for improvement after 100m Bermuda win

World champion Noah Lyles was all smiles after a wind-aided 9.96 seconds win in the men's 100 metres at the Bermuda Grand Prix on Sunday but said he had plenty to work on ahead of the United States Olympic trials. Lyles, bronze medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in the 200m, got a slow start off the blocks but found his speed through the back half of the race to cross the finish 0.13 seconds ahead of Canadian Aaron Brown, with compatriot Pjai Austin third in 10.10.

Basketball-Three-times WNBA champion Parker retires

Seven-times All-Star Candace Parker called time on her career on Sunday, stepping away from the game after becoming the first to win the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Finals with three different teams. The twice most valuable player Parker won the trophy with the Las Vegas Aces last year but was sidelined for much of the season after undergoing surgery on her foot.

Jalen Brunson powers Knicks past 76ers for 3-1 series lead

Jalen Brunson scored a playoff career-high 47 points to go along with 10 assists as the New York Knicks defeated the host Philadelphia 76ers 97-92 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series on Sunday. Brunson set a franchise playoff scoring record and also became the first player in franchise history to post at least 30 points and 10 assists in consecutive playoff games.

Jags picking up options for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars will exercise the fifth-year options for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. General manager Trent Baalke confirmed the widely anticipated moves on Saturday for the pair of 2021 first-round draft picks.

Swimming-Russia's absence boosts U.S. hopes of striking Olympic gold in artistic swimming

Boosted by the absence of favourites Russia, the United States will aim for the gold medal in artistic swimming at the Paris Games after qualifying for the Olympic team event for the first time since 2008. The Americans punched their ticket to the Games following the world championships in Doha in February, at which they won two bronze medals.

NBA roundup: Lakers finally solve Nuggets, avoid sweep

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 23 rebounds, and LeBron James added 30 points as the Los Angeles Lakers avoided elimination in a first-round Western Conference playoff series with a 119-108 Game 4 victory over the visiting Denver Nuggets on Saturday. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves each scored 21 points as the Lakers avoided being swept by the Nuggets for the second straight year. They head back to Denver for Game 5 on Monday with the Nuggets leading 3-1 in the series.

Jayson Tatum, Celtics stifle Heat, take back home-court edge

Jayson Tatum posted 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the visiting Boston Celtics regained home-court advantage in this first-round playoff series, routing the Miami Heat 104-84 in Game 3 on Saturday night. Boston, the NBA's top seed, leads the best-of-seven series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Monday in Miami.

