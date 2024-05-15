Left Menu

Soccer-Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar at Al-Hilal

Former Al Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis said he has no regrets that he never got a chance to play alongside the club's current talisman Neymar as he won numerous titles during his 3-1/2-year stint with the Saudi Pro League champions. The Frenchman won seven titles with Al-Hilal including the Saudi Pro League three times and AFC Champions League twice before leaving the club in early 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:17 IST
Soccer-Gomis has no regrets about not playing alongside Neymar at Al-Hilal
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels

Former Al Hilal striker Bafetimbi Gomis said he has no regrets that he never got a chance to play alongside the club's current talisman Neymar as he won numerous titles during his 3-1/2-year stint with the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Frenchman won seven titles with Al-Hilal including the Saudi Pro League three times and AFC Champions League twice before leaving the club in early 2022. He now plays for Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale. Neymar completed his transfer from Paris St Germain to the Saudi giants last August.

When asked whether he would have won more trophies if he had shared the pitch with Neymar, the 38-year-old Gomis told Reuters: "There is no need to look at things this way. I won everything with Al Hilal with the best players. "I scored many goals and we won everything. There is no more to achieve," added the former Swansea City player.

Al-Hilal won a record-extending 19th Saudi Pro League title earlier this month and also clinched the Saudi Super Cup title in April. They will be hoping to complete the treble by beating Al-Nassr in the Saudi King's Cup final. "The league now has many players such as Neymar, (Kalidou) Koulibaly, Aleksandar Mitrovic, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, and (Karim) Benzema," he added.

"This is an opportunity for the league to improve and develop local players' performance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024