Russia says it will ensure stability of enriched uranium market despite U.S. ban
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 16:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday that Russia will ensure the stability of the enriched uranium sales market despite a planned U.S. ban on nuclear fuel imports from Russia, the TASS state news agency reported.
The U.S. ban is set to take effect on Aug. 11.
