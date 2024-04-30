Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Rangers advance after sweeping Caps

Artemi Panarin scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and added an assist to lead the visiting New York Rangers to a 4-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday and complete the sweep in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Kaapo Kakko, Vincent Trocheck and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Rangers, who are the first team to advance to the second round this postseason. Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 23 saves and Mika Zibanejad collected a pair of assists for the Presidents' Trophy winners as the regular-season champs.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge, Yankees ride 7-run inning to win

Aaron Judge homered early and then triggered a seven-run sixth inning with a handy slide, propelling the visiting New York Yankees to a 15-5 rout of the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday to clinch the three-game series win. Judge staked the Yankees to a 1-0 lead with his sixth homer with two outs in the first. With the game tied 4-4, Judge walked to open the sixth against reliever Abner Uribe (2-2). Alex Verdugo hit a tailor-made double-play bouncer to second, but Willy Adames' relay throw hit Judge's upraised hand, allowing Verdugo to reach. Crew chief Andy Fletcher later said that interference should have been called on Judge.

NFL-No cruel summer ahead as Kelce signs contract extension with Chiefs

Travis Kelce signed a two-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that will see the three-times Super Bowl champion stay with the club through the 2027 season.

The deal will make the 34-year-old the highest-paid tight end in the league, NFL Network reported, citing sources.

NBA roundup: Wolves finish off sweep of Suns

Anthony Edwards scored 31 of his 40 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game sweep of the host Phoenix Suns with a 122-116 victory on Sunday night in their Western Conference first-round series. Edwards made seven 3-pointers and had nine rebounds and six assists for the third-seeded Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 10 rebounds as Minnesota won a playoff series for the first time in 20 years.

Tennis-Battling Nadal beats Cachin to reach Madrid Open fourth round

Rafael Nadal survived a second set wobble to defeat Pedro Cachin 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3 in the Madrid Open third round on Monday. Nadal, who beat 10th seed Alex de Minaur in the second round, held his nerve as he was tested by the 91st-ranked Argentine, who won his maiden ATP title at the 2023 Swiss Open.

Jason Kelce joining ESPN's 'MNF' pregame show

Recently retired Jason Kelce is joining ESPN this fall to be part of its "Monday Night Countdown" pregame show, The Athletic reported Monday. Kelce announced his retirement early last month after 13 seasons as the center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Golf-Bradley impressed but not intimidated by Scheffler's dominance

While some golfers might enjoy the respite of playing an event without red-hot Scottie Scheffler in the field, Keegan Bradley feels a triumph without the world's best golfer present would leave something to be desired. The seemingly invincible Scheffler has four wins and a runners-up finish in his past five starts -- a run that includes a second Masters triumph -- and is the first player since Tiger Woods in 2007-08 to have five consecutive top-two finishes.

NBC plans about $2.5 billion offer for NBA broadcast rights, WSJ reports

Comcast's NBCUniversal is planning to pay an average of about $2.5 billion a year to broadcast a package of National Basketball Association (NBA) games, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Warner Bros Discovery's TNT has paid an average fee of $1.2 billion under its current deal, but was unable to reach a new pact with the NBA before an exclusive negotiating window expired last week, according to the report.

Boxing-Tyson v Paul sanctioned as professional fight

Boxing great Mike Tyson and YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul's July 20 bout in Arlington will be a sanctioned, professional fight that will count on both men's records, the fight promoter said on Monday. The heavyweight match-up, which will be streamed live on Netflix, will be contested over eight, two-minute rounds with 14 ounce gloves at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, which is home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys.

Soccer-US and Mexico withdraw bid for 2027 Women's World Cup, eye 2031

U.S. Soccer and the Mexican Football Federation have withdrawn their joint bid to host the 2027 Women's World Cup and will instead focus on securing the 2031 edition, the national governing bodies said on Monday. The decision comes less than three weeks before the FIFA Congress chooses the hosts on May 17 and leaves Brazil and a joint bid from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands as the remaining candidates for the 2027 event.

