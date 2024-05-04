Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Woods accepts special exemption into U.S. Open

Tiger Woods has accepted a special exemption into next month's U.S. Open at North Carolina's Pinehurst Resort and Country Club, the USGA said on Thursday. Woods, who counts three U.S. Open titles among his 15 major championships, most recently competed at the Masters in April where he finished last among the 60 players who made the cut at Augusta National Golf Club.

Tennis-Rublev eases past Fritz, faces Auger-Aliassime in Madrid final

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev beat American Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach his first Madrid Open final where he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian advanced after the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka pulled out injured midway through the first set of their semi-final.

MLB roundup: Mike Yastrzemski homers as Giants beat Red Sox

Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo home run and the visiting San Francisco Giants avoided a series sweep by beating the Boston Red Sox 3-1 on Thursday in the final game of a three-game set. Yastrzemski's home run was his third of the season and came hours after he was visited in the clubhouse by his grandfather and Red Sox legend, Carl Yastrzemski. It was Mike Yastrzemski's second career home run in six games at Fenway Park after his grandfather hit 237 of his 452 home runs at Fenway.

Motor racing-Newey first domino to fall at Red Bull, says Brown

The departure of Formula One's top designer Adrian Newey from Red Bull is just the tip of the iceberg with other talent at the championship outfit dusting off their resumes, said McLaren boss Zak Brown on Friday. The paddock at the Miami Grand Prix has been buzzing since Newey, the sport's highest-rated and multiple title-winning designer, dropped the bombshell announcement that he would be leaving Red Bull next year after almost two decades of service.

Biden gives Katie Ledecky, Michelle Yeoh the Medal of Freedom

A winner of seven Olympic gold medals, a leader of the Mississippi civil rights struggle and a pioneer of television's tabloid talk show genre are part of this year's class of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. U.S. President Joe Biden extended the highest U.S. civilian award to 19 people, including Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, the assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers and television host Phil Donahue.

Tennis-Medvedev joins growing injury list ahead of French Open

World number four Daniil Medvedev faces an anxious wait to know the full extent of an injury that forced him out of the Madrid quarter-finals on Thursday, as the Russian joined a group of top players struggling with fitness issues before the French Open. The 28-year-old had treatment on the upper part of his right leg while leading Czech Jiri Lehecka 3-2 in the first set and again two games later. He went on to lose the set 6-4 before telling the umpire he could not continue.

Motor racing-Verstappen takes Miami sprint race pole

Red Bull's Max Verstappen grabbed pole position for the Miami Grand Prix sprint race on Friday and he was joined on the front row by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who missed most of the morning practice after spinning out. Triple world champion Verstappen, who came from fourth on the grid to win the first sprint race of year at the Chinese Grand Prix, will start from the front on Saturday after clocking the top time of one minute, 28.194 seconds around a steamy Miami International Autodrome.

Lakers fire head coach Darvin Ham after 2 seasons

The Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Darvin Ham on Friday after two seasons and a 90-74 regular-season record. "We greatly appreciate Darvin's efforts on behalf of the Lakers and recognize the many accomplishments achieved over the past two seasons including last year's remarkable run to the Western Conference finals," general manager Rob Pelinka said in a team-released statement.

Bowness, Brunette and Tocchet finalists for coaching honor

Winnipeg's Rick Bowness, Nashville's Andrew Brunette and Vancouver's Rick Tocchet were named finalists on Friday for the Jack Adams Award as the NHL's 2023-24 coach of the year. The trophy honors the head coach who has "contributed the most to his team's success," voted on by members of the NHL Broadcasters' Association.

Report: Dolphins, Odell Beckham Jr. agree to 1-year deal

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million, NFL Network reported Friday. Beckham, 31, appeared in 14 games (six starts) last season with the Baltimore Ravens, making 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns. He added four receptions for 34 yards in the playoffs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)