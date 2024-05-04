Left Menu

IPL 2024: Miller-Shahrukh's crucial 61-run stand, Tewatia's cameo propel GT to 147 against RCB

Miller (30) along with Shahrukh (37) knitted a partnership of 61 in just 37 deliveries for the fourth wicket and brought some life into the Gujarat innings

ANI | Updated: 04-05-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 21:48 IST
Shahrukh Khan (Photo: IPL/ BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
A crucial 61-run partnership between David Miller and Shahrukh Khan followed by Rahul Tewatia's blitz cameo propelled Gujarat Titans (GT) to 147 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after RCB pacers ran wreaked havoc on GT batters in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. Yash Dayal was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped two wickets, conceding just 21 while Mohammed Siraj also bagged two. Cameron Green, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Karn Sharma claimed one wicket each.

Miller (30) along with Shahrukh (37) knitted a partnership of 61 in just 37 deliveries for the fourth wicket and brought some life into the Gujarat innings while Rahul Tewatia slammed 35 runs and Rashid Khan scored 18 to take GT's total to 147. Opted to bowl first, Mohammed Siraj gave Gujarat double blows early in the match as he removed Wriddhiman Saha for 1 in the 2nd over and GT captain Shubman Gill for 2.

In the 6th over, Cameron Green bagged the wicket in his first over and sent back the in-form Sai Sudharsan. After being three wickets down, David Miller and Shahrukh Khan led GT's recovery as the duo slammed big shots at regular intervals. However, Karn Sharma ended Gujarat's fightback as he broke the 61-run partnership, removing Miller for 30.

In the 13th over, Virat Kohli exhibited an excellent display of fielding as his direct hit ran out the well-set batter Shahrukh Khan for 37. In the 16th over Rahul Tewatia smoked Karn for 19 runs, smashing 4,6,4,4, giving Gujarat hope of a competitive total. The duo of Tewatia and Rashid Khan kept the scoreboard ticking for their team before Yash dismissed the Afghanistan player for 18.

Yash in the same over stuck again as he removed dangerous batter Tewatia for 35 runs. In the last over, Vijaykumar Vyshak gave GT a double blow as he removed Manav Suthar and Vijay Shankar to bundle out Gujarat to 147 Brief score: Gujarat Titans 147 (Shahrukh Khan 37, Rahul Tewatia 35; Yash Dayal 2-23) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (ANI)

