Lokayukta issues notice to UP Cricket Association officials, Ekana stadium manager over corruption in tender

Lokayukta issued notice to Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association President, UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee, Treasurer Prem Manohar Gupta and Ekana Stadium manager Gaurav Singh on complaint of irregularities in the sale of tickets in the World Cup match, tender for catering and parking at the stadium. Lokayukta asked UPCA officials and Gaurav for complete details of his own income as well as the income of the entire family in the last 5 years.

According to an official statement by UP Lokayukta, a large-scale commission embezzlement was done in the selection and payment of vendors for the World Cup match and IPL match held at Ekana Stadium. In the complaint made to the Lokayukta, a demand was made to investigate the process of selection of vendors for World Cup/IPL matches and the payments made to them.

A complaint was made that the disproportionate assets of all the people including Ekana Stadium manager Gaurav Singh should be investigated by Vigilance. (ANI)

