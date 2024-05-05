Tennis-Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open

World number one Iga Swiatek edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) in a gripping Madrid Open final to win the title for the first time on Saturday in what was a repeat of last year's summit clash at the WTA 1000 claycourt tournament.

Sabalenka had won the 2023 final in three sets but it was Swiatek who triumphed this time after saving three championship points to secure her 20th career title and deny the Belarusian a third title on the red clay of the Spanish capital.

The match was the first contest of the season between the top two in the women's rankings and it lived up to expectations, going down as the longest encounter between the two Grand Slam champions at three hours and 11 minutes.

