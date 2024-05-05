Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-05-2024 01:30 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 01:30 IST
Tennis-Swiatek outlasts Sabalenka in marathon final to win Madrid Open
  • Country:
  • Spain

World number one Iga Swiatek edged Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 4-6 7-6(7) in a gripping Madrid Open final to win the title for the first time on Saturday in what was a repeat of last year's summit clash at the WTA 1000 claycourt tournament.

Sabalenka had won the 2023 final in three sets but it was Swiatek who triumphed this time after saving three championship points to secure her 20th career title and deny the Belarusian a third title on the red clay of the Spanish capital.

The match was the first contest of the season between the top two in the women's rankings and it lived up to expectations, going down as the longest encounter between the two Grand Slam champions at three hours and 11 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024