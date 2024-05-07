Suryakumar Yadav's Aggressive Style Benefits Fellow Batters, Says Hardik Pandya

Suryakumar Yadav puts so much pressure on bowlers that they end up bowling loose deliveries to batters at the other end, feels Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya.

Suryakumar hit an unbeaten 102 of 51 deliveries to take Mumbai Indians to only their fourth win of the season.

''SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. It's sheer confidence. ''He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings,'' Pandya said after MI's seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Suryakumar, who was adjudged Payer of the match, was seen limping during his stay in the middle, raising concerns over his fitness for the T20 World Cup next month but the batter dispelled all doubts.

''I've been doing this after a very long time. After 14th December this is the first time I fielded for 20 overs and batted for 18.

''But I'm alright. I feel it was the need of the hour for me to win. Three wickets were down and I needed to play till the end,'' Suryakumar, who as been coming as the impact sub for the major part of the tournament, said.

The win takes Mumbai to the ninth spot in the 10-team table.

Pandya and Piyush Chawla took three wickets each to restrict SRH at 173/8 ''My bowling - I do the stuff I do. I like bowling good areas and see how it goes. Today it was nipping around and that worked. The wickets Piyush took are guys who can take the game away. He asked to long from the shorter side but had to adjust.

''In T20s, more than change-ups consistency is important, which PC was today, and found success with,'' Pandya said.

