F1 design great Newey expects to join another team after leaving Red Bull next year

Updated: 16-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:21 IST
Adrian Newey expects to join another Formula 1 team once he's had a "bit of a holiday" after leaving Red Bull.

Newey is stepping down as Red Bull's chief technical officer early next year. He will be free to join another team and could help whichever one he joins to develop its 2026 car when the next major change in regulations is due.

"I've wanted to work in motor racing, as a designer, since I was the age of eight or 10, and I've been lucky enough to fulfil that ambition, to have got that first job, and been in motor racing ever since,'' the 65-year-old Newey told his manager Eddie Jordan in an interview posted on YouTube on Thursday.

"I love what I do, so at some point I guess I'll have a bit of a holiday and as Forrest Gump said at the end of his long run, I feel a little bit tired at the moment,' but at some point I'll probably go again." Newey joined Red Bull in 2006 and helped the team win seven drivers' titles — including the last three seasons for Max Verstappen — and six constructors' titles.

Newey's departure from Red Bull comes in the wake of team principal Christian Horner being accused of "inappropriate behavior" by a female employee. Horner was exonerated by Red Bull's parent company GmbH and has always denied the claims.

