"New kit, same ambition...": Pakistan stars pose in T20 WC 2024 jersey

Taking to Instagram, Babar posed with his teammates, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the national side's new jersey for the marquee tournament.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:11 IST
Pakistqn skipper Babar Azam. (Photo- Pakistan Cricket X). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed his intention to deliver a quality performance with the team at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA which will start from June 1 this year. Taking to Instagram, Babar posed with his teammates, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammed Rizwan and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah in the national side's new jersey for the marquee tournament.

"New Kit, Same Ambition", said the caption of Babar's story on Instagram. In the last T20 World Cup in Australia back in 2022, Pakistan reached the final but could not capture their second T20 WC title as they lost to England by five wickets. Pakistan won the 2009 edition held in England, beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the final.

Ahead of this T20 WC, Pakistan is playing T20I series against Ireland and England, each of three matches each, away from home. Here is the schedule for Pakistan's tour to Ireland and England ahead of the T20 World Cup. In the T20 WC, India and Pakistan are in Group A along with Ireland, Canada and USA. Pakistan will start its campaign against the USA on June 6.

Ireland series: May 10: First T20I, Dublin; May 12 Second T20I, Dublin; May 14: Third T20I, Dublin England series: May 22: First T20I, Leeds; May 25: Second T20I, Birmingham; May 28: Third T20I, Cardiff; May 30: Fourth T20I, London.

Pakistan squad for series against England and Ireland: Babar Azam (C), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan. (ANI)

