Left Menu

Soccer-Australia, Uzbekistan to host next two editions of Women's Asian Cup

Australia will organise the 2026 edition of the Women's Asian Cup with Uzbekistan hosting the following event three years later after the decision to award the two nations the rights was confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:57 IST
Soccer-Australia, Uzbekistan to host next two editions of Women's Asian Cup

Australia will organise the 2026 edition of the Women's Asian Cup with Uzbekistan hosting the following event three years later after the decision to award the two nations the rights was confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation on Wednesday. The AFC announced the move after the governing body's executive committee met in Bangkok ahead of the confederation's congress on Thursday.

"I am confident we will see a more vibrant and competitive edition (of the Women's Asian Cup) in 2026 in Australia, where the unrivalled passion for the women's game is so palpable," AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said. "(That will set) the perfect stage for Uzbekistan to surpass all expectations in 2029."

The Australians, who co-hosted the 2023 Women's World Cup with New Zealand, will be organising the Women's Asian Cup for the second time since joining the AFC in 2006 having hosted the finals later the same year. Uzbekistan will be organising a senior continental tournament for the first time having hosted numerous Asian events at youth level.

"This decision reflects the global football community's confidence in our capability to deliver outstanding events," said Football Australia chief executive James Johnson. "Following the resounding success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup, we are eager to create another tournament that celebrates women's football and inspires a new generation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global
4
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024